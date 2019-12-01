Tamil Nadu to get widespread rainfall for two more days

For the next 48 hours, Tamil Nadu is likely to get widespread rainfall, with extreme heavy rainfall expected in some districts like Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Thiruvallur and Tirunelveli on Monday.

N. Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said, owing to an upper air cyclonic circulation, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will get the rains. In Chennai, while most places are likely to get moderate rains, a few areas may get heavy rainfall, he said.

Districts including Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Theni, Dindugal, Erode, Nilgiris and Coimbatore may get very heavy rainfall (that could range between 12 cm to 20 cm). The other districts like Perambalur, Madurai, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudhukottai and Sivaganga may receive heavy rainfall (up to 11.5 cm), he added.

In Chennai, the rain gauge in Anna University showed the maximum of 11 cm, while DGP office in Mylapore and Chennai airport got 10 cm and 6 cm respectively. Tambaram received 12 cm of rain for the 24 hour period ending 8 am on Sunday, the Meteorological department said.

In Tamil Nadu, Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district got the highest amount of rainfall of 19 cm and this was followed by Cuddalore and Kurinchipadi with 17 cm of rains. Manimutharu in Tirunelveli district and Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district got 15 cm and 14 cm of rainfall respectively. Seven districts got very heavy rains and several districts in the coastal areas received heavy rains, he said.

A low pressure area has been formed over Lakshwadeep and the impact of it can be felt in the districts of north Tamil Nadu. There may be very strong winds as well and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.