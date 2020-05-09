Tamil Nadu to further relax COVID-19 lockdown restrictions from Monday

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a further relaxation of lockdown regulations from Monday, May 11, outside COVID-19 containment areas in the State, as per the decision taken in the cabinet meeting on May 2 and the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry.

A government press release said, in the areas under the Greater Chennai Police, shops selling vegetables and essential commodities will function from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The timing for all standalone and neighbourhood shops will between 10.30 am and 6 p.m. Shops selling vegetables and essential commodities in other parts of Tamil Nadu will function from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Standalone and neighbourhood shops are allowed to function from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tea shops will be allowed to function in all areas, except areas under quarantine, between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. for parcel service alone. The government said the tea shops should ensure physical distancing and disinfect their shops for five times a day. “Customers are not allowed to sit in the shops. Shops violating the rules will be shut down,” the government warned.

Petrol pumps in the areas under the Greater Chennai Police can function from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. In other areas, they will function between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. There is no restriction on the working hours for pumps along national highways.

Private establishments in areas under Greater Chennai Police can function between 10.30 a.m. and 6 p.m. with 33% employees. In other areas, the working hours will be between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The government has urged district collectors, corporation commissioners and the police to strictly enforce Standard Operation Procedures, the safety of workers, social distancing and disinfection of establishments.

“The relaxations already announced will be in force till further orders are issued. People and private establishments are advised to cooperate with the government,” the press release said.