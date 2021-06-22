Tamil Nadu to enact a Right to Services Act

White Paper on finances to be released in July

The Tamil Nadu government will enact a Right to Services Act, Governor Banwarilal Purohit announced on Monday.

In his customary address to the Assembly, Mr. Purohit said the Act will streamline the delivery of various public services by government agencies.

The Governor said providing a clean administration was the top priority of the government, and the Lok Ayukta would be revitalised and empowered to deal with complaints against public authorities, including elected representatives and government officials.

“The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) will be energised and pending complaints dealt with expeditiously,” he said.

The Governor said the fiscal health of the State was a cause of concern, and the government would focus on improving the fiscal position and bringing down the debt burden. “As a first step, a report (White Paper) detailing the true state of Tamil Nadu’s finances will be released in July so that the people of the State are fully informed,” he said.

The government believed that accurate data should support all decision making, especially for decisions that allocate scarce resources among competing claims.

“Data-based decision making will also increase transparency of the government’s functioning in the citizens’ eyes. Projects will be undertaken on the same basis, including some funded by international financial institutions,” he said.