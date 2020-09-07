Tamil Nadu to continue two language policy: Minister writes to Centre

CHENNAI

07 September 2020 16:34 IST

Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan has written to the Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, to convey the State’s views on the National Education Policy 2020

The State government will continue the two-language policy as it has been found to be successful, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan has written to the Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

The letter, written to convey the State’s views on the National Education Policy 2020, stated that a seven-member committee, including him, had analysed the policy document and had arrived at a consensus that the two-language policy would be pursued by the State in the future too.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Anbalagan said while the NEP had envisaged 50% gross enrolment ratio by 2035 for the country, the State expected to achieve it in the 2019-20 academic year and had set an ambitious target of 65% by 2035, he said. Also, the teacher-student ratio in the state is 1:17 the all India ratio stood at 1:26, he pointed out.

The State was not in favour of a National Testing Agency as it would discourage rural students. Besides it would be an added burden on the students, the Minister said.

The State is in favour of continuing the present model for higher educational institutions. The strategy of categorising colleges as autonomous or constituent colleges would deprive the affiliated colleges the capability of becoming autonomous, degree- awarding institutions as they would lack suitable guidance from the affiliating university, Mr. Anbalagan said.

Of the 587 colleges in the State only 52 were autonomous and the others needed nurturing by the affiliating universities, he said.

However, the Minister said the State welcomed the decision of 4-year integrated B.Ed degree courses with two major subjects. He said it would help more students to take up the course and complete the degree and enter the teaching profession more quickly.