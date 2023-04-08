Tamil Nadu, the second largest economy, is not accorded importance by railways, says Stalin

April 08, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the fund allocation for the railway projects in the State and to speed up the pending projects, saying though Tamil Nadu was the second largest economy in the country it was not accorded adequate importance by the railways.

“It is the unanimous opinion of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said and made a strong case for speedy approval of funds for the second-phase of the Chennai Metro Rail project and support for the newly announced metro rail for Madurai and Coimbatore.

At a function to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for important infrastructure projects along with Mr. Modi, the Chief Minister argued that entire India would achieve growth only if the Union government implemented projects without any delay. “The Dravidian model government in Tamil Nadu is striving to create infrastructure even though it is facing a severe economic crisis. We have increased from ₹33,068 to ₹44,365 the allocation for laying of roads and construction of bridges,” Mr. Stalin said.

The government was implementing infrastructure projects on a par with social welfare schemes since its objective was all-round, inclusive development. “The Union government’s schemes should aid the effort of the State,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also recalled the dictum of DMK founder C.N. Annadurai and former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi that true federalism could be achieved only through the autonomy of States. “Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) used to say that it was ridiculous to construct a mandapam, holding enormous weight, with weak pillars. Since the State government is working closely with people, they have the responsibility fulfill their needs. The Union government’s help is important to meet the State’s financial requirements and people’s aspirations,” he said.

While promising the State government’s support to Union government’s project on roads, ‘the arteries of the economy’, Mr. Stalin requested Mr. Modi to direct the National Highway Authority of India to speed up the ongoing road projects including Chennai-Maduravoyil elevated corridor, Chennai-Tambaram elevated corridor and conversion of East-Coast Road into a four-lane road.

Expressing happiness over the Vande Bharat train service between Chennai and Coimbatore, which would benefit the people in the western region of the State, he wanted a similar service between Chennai and Madurai. “I also request the Prime Minister to reduce the ticket fare of the Vande Bharat trains so that all sections of the society can make use of it,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also brought Mr. Modi’s attention to the works to create a new modern airport in Parandur and the acquisition of land for the extension of airports in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi and Thoothukudi at a cost of ₹1,894 crore. “The Union government should allot adequate funds for the extension of these airports that will benefit people in all parts of the State,” he added.