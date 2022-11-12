In pictures | Tamil Nadu’s lost temple idols recovered

1/12

Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID K. Jayanth Murali along with (from left) Inspector General of Police, R. Dhinakaran and S.P. Ravi inspecting the idols which were seized from Swamimalai. Photo: VEDHAN M

An idol of Yoganarasimha, allegedly belonging to Sri Venugopala Swamy temple, Alathur, Thiruvarur district, were traced to the Nelson-Atkins Museums, Kansas City, Missouri, USA by Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID. Photo: Special Arrangement

Old statues and idols seized at Puducherry by Tamil Nadu Police Photo: M. SAMRAJ

An antique lingam recovered by the Idol Wing Photo: Special Arrangement

Additional Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID Abhay Kumar Singh inspecting seized antiquities at Idol Wing CID office in Guindy Photo: Karunakaran M

The stolen idols seized by the Idol Wing CID from Puducherry kept at the modern police control room at Kumbakonam Photo: Handout

Antique metal idols from Arulmigu Vishwanatha Swamy Temple in Tiruvarur district, identified by the Idol Wing CID as possibly stolen, detected at the LACMA Museum in Los Angeles. Photo: PTI

Idol Wing CID police with the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel searching for peacock idol of Punnaivananathar which is suspected to have buried in Mylapore temple tank in Chennai. Photo: SRINIVASAN KV

Seven antique idols seized from a house in Raja Annamalaipuram. Photo: Special Arrangement

The metal idol of Lord Nataraja that was seized by the Idol Wing CID at Irugur junction in Coimbatore. Photo: Moorthy M

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), R. Shivaprasad, having a look at three stolen panchaloga idols that were recovered by the police, in Madurai. Photo: G. Moorthy