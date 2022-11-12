Tamil Nadu

In pictures | Tamil Nadu’s lost temple idols recovered

As the Tamil Nadu’s Idol Wing CID has recovered numerous high-value idols, the move has been welcomed by historians and local residents who have been reunited with their temple idols after years. However, the investigations have not only exposed a nexus between smugglers and some temple authorities, but also the police.

The Wing went on to trace, in action-movie style races across several nations, and sometimes, with the aid of the internet, antique pieces and idols that the true possessors had lost hope of recovering, and also initiated action to bring them back to their rightful temples.

The Idol wing, since 2012, has registered 103 cases of which 53 cases were registered during the last one year and have seized more than 1,539 idols. During the last one year, eight cases have resulted in convictions for the accused.

