Tamil Nadu tells private schools and colleges not to compel students to pay fees during lockdown

The Tamil Nadu government has directed all private colleges and schools in the State not to compel students or parents to pay the fees for the forthcoming academic year 2020-21 or to collect dues during the lockdown period.

A government order issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on Monday said students or parents should not be forced to pay pending dues for the academic year 2019-20 or be levied with penalties for any delay, during the lockdown period. The government gave the direction under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“It was brought to the notice of the government that some of the private colleges/schools are demanding the fee from parents during this period of lockdown,” the G.O. stated. The Revenue & Disaster Management Department in a G.O. dated April 15 had extended the restrictions across the State to contain the spread of COVID-19 under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it pointed out.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami too, had earlier warned of action against schools, which sent messages to parents to pay up school fees.