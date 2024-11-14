Tamil Nadu studies other States, consults experts, to decide on rollout of adult BCG vaccination

Preparatory measures are in progress to take a call on the rollout of BCG vaccination for adults in Tamil Nadu, a move initiated by the Government of India for the elimination of tuberculosis. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is keeping a close watch on States where the adult BCG vaccination has been initiated and is also obtaining expert opinions to take a decision on the rollout.

T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said other States where the adult BCG vaccination programme has been rolled out, are being monitored. “At least 10 States have already initiated the vaccination. This includes Maharashtra, Telangana and Goa. We are analysing data from these States as well as getting expert opinions to decide on the launch of the BCG vaccination initiative in T.N.,” he said.

In its latest instructions, the Union Ministry of Health has asked States to increase the coverage of adult BCG vaccination in intervention districts, and to optimally utilise the vaccines supplied. It noted that increasing coverage and complete follow-up of those vaccinated as per the Standard Operating Procedure was the need of the hour. This, Dr. Selvavinayagam said, was more like implementation research.

On the website, TB-WIN, the Union Health Ministry has said that the adult BCG vaccination study was to evaluate the effectiveness of a strategy to vaccinate vulnerable individuals older than 18 years with the BCG vaccine under programmatic settings. Eligible groups include those with a history of TB, close contact of patients, individuals aged 60 and above, those with a history of diabetes and individuals with a history of smoking tobacco. The official added that this was with the consent of individuals.

