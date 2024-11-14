 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu studies other States, consults experts, to decide on rollout of adult BCG vaccination
Premium

BCG vaccination for adults is a move initiated by the Government of India, to help in the elimination of tuberculosis

Updated - November 15, 2024 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A person being vaccinated. Image used for representational purposes only

A person being vaccinated. Image used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Preparatory measures are in progress to take a call on the rollout of BCG vaccination for adults in Tamil Nadu, a move initiated by the Government of India for the elimination of tuberculosis. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is keeping a close watch on States where the adult BCG vaccination has been initiated and is also obtaining expert opinions to take a decision on the rollout.

T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said other States where the adult BCG vaccination programme has been rolled out, are being monitored. “At least 10 States have already initiated the vaccination. This includes Maharashtra, Telangana and Goa. We are analysing data from these States as well as getting expert opinions to decide on the launch of the BCG vaccination initiative in T.N.,” he said.

Study finds BCG revaccination in adults enhanced pro-inflammatory markers of trained immunity along with anti-inflammatory pathways

In its latest instructions, the Union Ministry of Health has asked States to increase the coverage of adult BCG vaccination in intervention districts, and to optimally utilise the vaccines supplied. It noted that increasing coverage and complete follow-up of those vaccinated as per the Standard Operating Procedure was the need of the hour. This, Dr. Selvavinayagam said, was more like implementation research.

On the website, TB-WIN, the Union Health Ministry has said that the adult BCG vaccination study was to evaluate the effectiveness of a strategy to vaccinate vulnerable individuals older than 18 years with the BCG vaccine under programmatic settings. Eligible groups include those with a history of TB, close contact of patients, individuals aged 60 and above, those with a history of diabetes and individuals with a history of smoking tobacco. The official added that this was with the consent of individuals.

Published - November 14, 2024 09:53 pm IST

Related Topics

health / tuberculosis / healthcare policy / Tamil Nadu / vaccines / disease prevention / medical research

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.