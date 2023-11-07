ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu takes up dolphin conservation project

November 07, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Chennai

₹8 crore has been earmarked this year for the project to be mostly implemented in Gulf of Mannar biosphere

The Hindu Bureau

Several incidents of dead dolphins washing ashore have been reported from Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi over the past years. File

In an effort to conserve dolphins and their habitat, the Tamil Nadu government has issued orders to implement Project Dolphin under the Union government’s Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats scheme.

Several incidents of dead dolphins washing ashore have been reported from Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi  over the past years. The Gulf of Mannar, which extends from Rameswaram to Kanniyakumari and has a chain of 21 uninhabited islands stretching along 140 km of the coast, is known to have more than four species of dolphins including Steno bredanensis, Stenella attenuata, Stenella longirostris, and Delphinus delphis.

Dolphins are prone to threats such as hunting, entanglement in fishing nets, overfishing, and climate change. “The conservation of dolphins and their aquatic habitat through use of modern technology by engaging with fishermen and other ocean dependent populations is proposed under the project. This will be helpful in improving the population of dolphin species and protection of their habitat at the same time improving livelihood of the local communities,” said the Forest Department in a release.

Project Dolphin activities will include strengthening of patrolling and surveillance, improving habitat through restoration of coastal ecosystems, removing ghost nets, and encouraging involvement of locals with incentives. The project will be implemented at a cost of ₹8.13 crore during 2023-2024. While 60% of the amount will be given by the Union government, the State will bear the remaining cost.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US