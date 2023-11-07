HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu takes up dolphin conservation project

₹8 crore has been earmarked this year for the project to be mostly implemented in Gulf of Mannar biosphere

November 07, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Several incidents of dead dolphins washing ashore have been reported from Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi over the past years. File

In an effort to conserve dolphins and their habitat, the Tamil Nadu government has issued orders to implement Project Dolphin under the Union government’s Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats scheme.

Several incidents of dead dolphins washing ashore have been reported from Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi  over the past years. The Gulf of Mannar, which extends from Rameswaram to Kanniyakumari and has a chain of 21 uninhabited islands stretching along 140 km of the coast, is known to have more than four species of dolphins including Steno bredanensis, Stenella attenuata, Stenella longirostris, and Delphinus delphis.

Dolphins are prone to threats such as hunting, entanglement in fishing nets, overfishing, and climate change. “The conservation of dolphins and their aquatic habitat through use of modern technology by engaging with fishermen and other ocean dependent populations is proposed under the project. This will be helpful in improving the population of dolphin species and protection of their habitat at the same time improving livelihood of the local communities,” said the Forest Department in a release.

Project Dolphin activities will include strengthening of patrolling and surveillance, improving habitat through restoration of coastal ecosystems, removing ghost nets, and encouraging involvement of locals with incentives. The project will be implemented at a cost of ₹8.13 crore during 2023-2024. While 60% of the amount will be given by the Union government, the State will bear the remaining cost.

