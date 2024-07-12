Tamil Nadu takes the third spot in SDG index

Tamil Nadu has emerged as a frontrunner in the latest SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) India Index 2023-2024, unveiled by NITI Aayog on Friday. The State, which has increased its composite score from 66 in 2018 to 78 in the latest edition, is in the third spot in the index.

The upward trajectory places the State among the top performers across the nation, underscoring its commitment to social equity, economic growth and environmental sustainability, according to a Press Information Bureau release.

It said that the State had shown progress in a number of goals. In the SDG of ‘Decent Work and Economic Growth’, the State had sustained its leadership in trade and industrial sectors, implementing effective policies that enhanced economic opportunities and promoted sustainable livelihoods. The Tamil Nadu government had initiated various skill development programmes, fostering entrepreneurship and supporting job creation.

Another highlight was the State’s health sector. In the SDG of ‘Good Health and Well Being’, the State’s health initiatives had shown substantial results, with a reported institutional delivery rate of 97.18% in 2023-2024. This was due to enhanced healthcare infrastructure and community health programmes prioritising maternal and child health, ensuring access to quality healthcare for all citizens, the release said.

The ‘Life on Land’ goal was another key highlight for the State. It had prioritised environmental sustainability, with nearly 25% of its geographical area designated as forest cover. It not only contributed to biodiversity conservation, but also played a vital role in combating climate change through carbon sequestration and promoting ecological balance, the release added.

The State government had rolled out a number of flagship initiatives aimed at accelerating progress on the SDGs. They included the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, targeting the construction of four million affordable housing units; Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, providing health insurance to over 300 million beneficiaries; and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, facilitating the construction of 11 million toilets, the release said.