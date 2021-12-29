Tamil Nadu State New Policy for Women 2021 (Draft)

Image for representation.

The Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment has released the new draft of policy for women.

Tamil Nadu would provide a safe, secure, healthy and aspirational environment to empower 3.2 crore women population in the State, through an operational convergence amongst departments thus bringing improvement in the development outcomes for women involving both the genders to work towards the common goal.

The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department shall act as anchor department monitoring the implementation of the policy.

Click here to read the draft

