Tamil Nadu budget 2022 highlights

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. Photo: Screengrab via YouTube/TN DIPR

March 18, 2022 10:28 IST

The DMK government is set to present an e-budget for the second time.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is presenting the General Budget for 2022-23 in the House on March 18, 2022.

The government is expected to implement a few assurances it made in its election manifesto.

Opposition party AIADMK has walked out of the Budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly

| Photo Credit: R. Ragu

This is the second Budget of the DMK government, and is being presented as an e-budget.

Here are the highlights:

1. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, presenting the Budget, said the revenue deficit has been brought down by ₹ 7,000 crore. The revised budget estimate had pegged the revenue deficit at ₹58,692.68 crore for 2021-22. He said State economy may be impacted due to inflationary pressures, which experts have warned about.

2. Mr. Thiaga Rajan said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has requested the Centre for extension of the GST compensation period, which ends in June 2022, by two years. He hoped the Centre would consider the same.

3. State government will file a report on actions taken on the recommendations made by the Sixth State Finance Commission, which had recently submitted its report.

4. The ongoing crisis between Russia-Ukraine will cause a demand shock and global supply disruptions to the State’s economy, said Finance Minister Palalnivel Thiaga Rajan while presenting the Budget.

5. A separate organisation will be set up for Climate Change and green initiatives. Funds would be raised from aided institutions.

6. Special Social Media Monitoring Cells will be set up by the government within police department.

7. ₹50 crores have been allocated for ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, the Chief Minister’s project for upgrading skills of students.

8. Finance minister P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan said that all assistance would be provided to students who have had to discontinue their education in returning from war-torn Ukraine.

9. Fire Department has been allocated ₹496 crore in the Tamil Nadu budget.

10. ₹500 crore is being allocated for flood mitigation projects in Chennai City.

11. To provide quality medical care, the quality of government hospitals in Tamil Nadu will be further enhanced and a budget of ₹1,019 crore has been allocated for this in the budget, the State Finance Minister said.

12. Government announces ‘Project Nilgiri Tahr’ to protect & conserve the ‘State Animal’ of Tamil Nadu.

13. Government annnounces ₹1,000/month allowance for female students, who studied in government schools from Class 6 to class 8, to pursue higher education. The scheme is set to benefit five lakh girl students. The government also allocated ₹250 crore to upgrade government colleges.

14. ₹5 crore has been allocated to translate Periyar’s writings and works in other languages.

15. Mobile information centres would be launched for migrant workers. In the first phase this will cover Kancheepuram, Tirupur and Tiruvallur.

16. A new policy will be released to strengthen leather and footwear industry in the State.