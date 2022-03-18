Tamil Nadu budget 2022 highlights

The DMK government is set to present an e-budget for the second time.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is presenting the General Budget for 2022-23 in the House on March 18, 2022.

The government is expected to implement a few assurances it made in its election manifesto.

Opposition party AIADMK has walked out of the Budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly

This is the second Budget of the DMK government, and is being presented as an e-budget.

Here are the highlights:

1. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, presenting the Budget, said the revenue deficit has been brought down by ₹ 7,000 crore. The revised budget estimate had pegged the revenue deficit at ₹58,692.68 crore for 2021-22. He said State economy may be impacted due to inflationary pressures, which experts have warned about.

2. Mr. Thiaga Rajan said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has requested the Centre for extension of the GST compensation period, which ends in June 2022, by two years. He hoped the Centre would consider the same.

3. State government will file a report on actions taken on the recommendations made by the Sixth State Finance Commission, which had recently submitted its report.

4. The ongoing crisis between Russia-Ukraine will cause a demand shock and global supply disruptions to the State’s economy, said Finance Minister Palalnivel Thiaga Rajan while presenting the Budget.

5. A separate organisation will be set up for Climate Change and green initiatives. Funds would be raised from aided institutions.

6. Special Social Media Monitoring Cells will be set up by the government within police department.

7. ₹50 crores have been allocated for ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, the Chief Minister’s project for upgrading skills of students.