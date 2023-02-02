Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board files three applications seeking GI tags

February 02, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board has filed three applications seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Kavindhapadi Nattu Sakkarai (country sugar), Ramnad Chithiraikar Rice and Salem Kannadi Kathiri (brinjal) at the Geographical Indications Registry office in Chennai.

The local associations from where these products originate were the co-applicants while NABARD Madurai Agri Business Incubation Forum was the facilitator.

According to the details provided by the co-applicant, Kavindhapadi Nattu Sakkarai and Vellam Urpathiyalargal Sangam in Erode, Kavindapadi is a major supplier of country sugar in the State. Sugarcane fields are spread out across the village and are fed by the Lower Bhavani Project canal. This particular country sugar is prepared locally by evaporating the sugarcane juice obtained by mechanical crushing of the cane.

Even though no preservative is used traditionally, due to high humidity of the area, the product is easily degradable by fungal growth and hence preservative in prescribed limit (up to 70 ppm SO2) can be allowed.

IPR Attorney P. Sanjai Gandhi, who filed all the three applications on behalf of the applicants, said this particular country sugar was used for preparing the famous Palani Panchamirtham.

The Ramnad Chithiraikar Rice Farmer Producer Association was the co-applicant for the Ramnad Chithiraikar Rice. In a detailed filing, the association mentioned that this was the early existing red rice variety in Thirupullani tracts of Ramnad district. The rice variety was a total failure during the 1964 famine. Thereafter, it was brought from the nearest Sikkal village and was being cultivated now. The association claims that the rice kanji of this variety prevented hunger for several hours.

The Salem West Kannadi Kathiri Farmers’ Producer Association, the applicants for the Salem Kannadi Kathiri (brinjal), said this was very famous in Salem and Erode and was being grown in blocks of Vazhapadi, Attur, Sankari, Edappadi, Mecheri, and Omalur. It was glossy and purple in colour. This particular brinjal had thin skin and high amount of flesh. Even though it had more seeds, they were soft and added taste to the food, the association said.