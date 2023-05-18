Tamil Nadu spurious liquor tragedy | CB-CID takes over probe

May 18, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - Ch

The Crime Branch-CID has taken over the probe into the deaths of the people in the two districts of Villupuram and Chengalpattu who had consumed spurious liquor.

In the Villupuram case, ADSP Gomathi has been appointed as the investigation officer and ADSP Maheshwari has been named as the investigation officer in the Chengalpattu case. According to the police, the two separate incidents of spurious liquor deaths were reported in the north zone of Tamil Nadu in which 22 people have lost their lives.

"The toll in the twin hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpet districts rose to 22 on May 16. A total of 13 in Villupuram and 9 in Chengalpattu," Director-General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu said. In this connection, a man identified as Amaran was arrested and spurious liquor seized from his possession has been sent to the lab to ascertain the presence of methanol in it, police said.

CM Stalin seeks weekly report on action against illicit liquor

On May 14, Chief Minister Stalin announced ₹10 lakh to each of the families of the deceased and also announced a compensation of ₹50,000 each to those hospitalised.

He also directed the authorities concerned to give special treatment to those who are hospitalised in this incident. He also said that the government is taking strict measures to curb illicit liquor and narcotics.

The CM told government officials to ensure continuous action against illicit liquor, and submit a weekly report on this to him every Monday, through the Principal Secretary of the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department. Mr. Stalin also asked for the popularising of the toll-free prohibition helpline, ‘10581’, available for the public to report on the sale of illicit liquor.

The CM also said the WhatsApp numbers of Assistant Superintendents of Police and Deputy Superintendents of Police of the Prohibition and Enforcement Wings (PEW) of every district must be publicised, to receive complaints. Asking the Additional Director General of Police to monitor and ensure that such complaints are acted upon, he said a report on this should be sent to his office every Monday.

Steps to increase awareness

The CM also urged for impartial action against those continuously involved in the sale of drugs and illicit liquor through the invoking of the Goondas Act. He asked the Home Secretary to monitor the measures being taken to prevent the brewing of illicit liquor and to rehabilitate those involved in it through various livelihood schemes of the government.

Mr. Stalin stressed the need for increased awareness against drugs and illicit liquor through the involvement of schools, colleges, non-governmental organisations and self-help groups.

Chemical engineer nabbed

"As per the forensic report, it was found that the alcohol was not fit for human consumption and those are industry-usable methanol poisonous alcohol," DGP Babu said on May 17.

The spurious liquor seized from Ekkiyarkuppam Village of Marakkanam, Villupuram districts, was sent for forensics.

"In the Villupuram incident, Amaran was arrested. Investigating him, it was found that he brought the spurious liquor from Muthu and Muthu said he brought it from Pondicherry Elumazlai," he further said. The DGP said that the spurious liquor that caused the tragedy in both districts was brought from the same place and the same person.

"Similarly, Ammavasai has been arrested who sold spurious liquor in Chithamoor, Perunkaranai and Perambakkam. Ammavasai also took those spurious liquor and got treatment at the hospital. During the interrogation, he said that he brought spurious liquor from Velu and his brother Chandhiran. Meanwhile, when they were inquired they said that they brought liquor from Panayur — Rajesh and he said that he brought spurious liquor from Vilampur Viji. Vilambur Viji said spurious liquor was brought from Pondicherry," he added.

He also said that in the year 2022 — 1,40,649 cases have been registered in connection with Spurious Liquor and 1,39,697 accused have been arrested. Likewise, according to the official, this year 2023, 55,414 cases have been registered and 55,173 accused have been arrested in connection with spurious liquor.

