Tamil Nadu Sports Policy coming up, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

April 12, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin made a slew of announcements in the Assembly on Tuesday for promoting sports by creating infrastructure across the State.

He also said a Tamil Nadu Sports Policy would be formulated.

Mini sports stadiums would be established in the Kolathur, Chepauk, Vaniyambadi, Kangeyam, Sholavandan, Tiruverumbur, Srivaikuntam, Padmanabhapuram, Alangudi and Karaikudi Assembly constituencies. These 10 mini stadiums, along with 29 existing stadiums, would be named the Chief Minister’s Mini Stadiums, he said, tabling the demand for grants for his departments.

The Minister said open and indoor stadiums would be established in six recently created districts in phases at a total cost of ₹90 crore. Sports equipment costing ₹42 crore would be distributed to mark the birth centenary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said the hostels under the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu would be renovated at a cost of ₹10 crore.

A hockey centre would be opened at Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district at a cost of ₹7 crore.

In a first-of-its kind initiative, the government would set up a parasports arena at six district sports stadiums at a cost of ₹6 crore to promote parasports. Steps would be taken to open Tamil Nadu Olympic Water Sports Academy in Ramanathapuram.

He also announced that ‘Arignar Anna Marathon Run’ would be organised in all districts every year. ‘Tamil Nadu Champions Trust’ would be set up at a cost of ₹3 crore. It would tap into the patronage from private and corporate players for sports in the State.