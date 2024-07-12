‘Tamil Nadu spending big on the welfare of Adi Dravidar and tribal communities’

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday listed the welfare schemes being implemented by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department in the past three years.

An official release said projects at a cost of ₹230 crore were under way this year under the the Iyothee Thass Pandithar Habitation Development Scheme. The scheme will be executed at a cost of ₹1,000 crore over five years.

The scheme is aimed at improving amenities like roads, street lights and drinking water supply at Adi Dravidar habitations in urban and rural areas. The government also provided job opportunities to 154 persons and granted pension to 535 persons and allotted housing plots to one person, it said.

The government had allocated ₹2,992.57 crore during 2024-25 to the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department and ₹2,252.51 crore was earmarked for educational programmes. It has also offered internship stipend to the tune of ₹77.40 lakh to 774 students. An internship stipend of ₹10,000 is offered to the final year students of government law colleges to expose them to emerging facets of law.

A sum of ₹65 lakh has been granted to provide a stipend of ₹15,000 each to 15 students for interning with the judges of the Madras High Court and its Madurai Bench, it said.

A total of 54 youths from Adi Dravidar and tribal communities have benefitted from the incentive provided by the government to pursue higher education abroad. The government provides an assistance of ₹36 lakh to encourage the students to pursue postgraduate and doctoral research studies abroad.

Besides, 54 students have pursued engineering, finance, global health, global industry and law courses in the countries like England, Australia, New Zealand, France, and Belgium, it said.

A total of 28,85,168 Adi Dravidar students are studying in government, government-aided and private schools across the State. A total of 25,337 students are studying in tribal residential schools.

Electricity connections have been given to 2,000 Adi Dravidar and tribal beneficiaries at a cost of ₹46.65 crore. Financial assistance to the tune of ₹3 crore has been granted to 2,000 farmers from these communities, it said.

Subsidies to the tune of ₹250 crore have been granted to 2,000 women self-help groups for training in making value-added products, it said.

Under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme, loans have been granted to 2,136 beneficiaries. Of them, subsidies to the tune of ₹159.76 crore were given to eligible beneficiaries.