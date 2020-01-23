Tamil Nadu Special Sub-Inspector Wilson murder case handed to NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the probe into the shooting of Special Sub-Inspector Wilson in Kanniyakumari district on January 8, official sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Abdul Shameem and Thoufiq from Thiruvithamcode, suspected to be part of a terror module, were arrested, along with a few others, on the basis of CCTV camera footage, and accused of shooting SSI Wilson at the Padanthaalumoodu checkpost, where he was carrying out routine vehicle checks. The duo was arrested in Udupi, Karnataka.

As part of investigations, the police also arrested three persons in Bengaluru for handing over SIM cards to Abdul and Thoufiq.

In connection with the shooting, two separate cases were booked — one for murder and another for supply of SIM cards to assailants.

The men had reportedly produced fake addresses and identity papers to procure the SIM cards.

The police arrested the buyer, seller and a person who developed software for the two accused.

It is speculated that 200 SIM cards were sold using fake papers.

Both cases were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“As per provisions of the NIA Act, we have to notify the agency. On notifying them, one of the cases — relating to SIM cards — has been taken up by NIA. The other case is also likely to be taken up soon since it has interstate and international ramifications,” a source said.

Meanwhile, a team of the Q Branch police arrested three men suspected of having links with the SSI Wilson murder case, when they were holding a secret meeting in Devipatnam.

The police identified the accused as Mohammed Ghani, 45, of Kilakarai; Mohammed Ali alias Manikandan, 28, of Kondoor in Cuddalore district; and Amir alias Arunkumar, 31, of Manmedu in Villupuram district.

Based on a tip-off, the police rounded them up and investigations revealed that they were accomplices of Sheik Dawood and Mohammed Riyaz of Devipatnam, who have already been booked by the NIA.

The police said that Sheik Dawood, who was supposed to reach the spot, escaped. Investigations also revealed that the men were involved in financial transactions with Abdul Sameem, a prime suspect in the SSI’s murder.

The police recovered a cell phone from them and found incriminating video and audio clips. “We have secured evidence pointing to their possible links with terror outfits such as IS. They have been involved in recruiting youngsters for terror outfits and terror funding,” said Superintendent of Police V. Varunkumar.