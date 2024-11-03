ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Speaker Appavu writes to CM Stalin again to rescue 28 fishermen from Bahrain prisons

Published - November 03, 2024 02:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Appavu, in his letter to T.N. CM Stalin, said that 28 fishermen from Idinthakarai in Radhapuram Taluk had been to fishing to Iran sometime in the first week of September

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu. File

Reiterating the urgent need to rescue the 28 fishermen, languishing in Bahrain Prisons, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has again written to the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to impress upon the Union government on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter, which was released to the media, Mr. Appavu said that 28 fishermen from Idinthakarai in Radhapuram Taluk had been to fishing to Iran sometime in the first week of September.

Fishermen arrests: India reiterates request for early Indo-Sri Lanka fishermen talks

While they were fishing in the seas, the Bahrain Coast Guard personnel had reportedly arrested them on September 11 and they were sent to the prisons.

Though the issue was brought to the Centre’s notice earlier, nothing tangible had moved till now. Hence, he urged the CM to again take it up with the External Affairs Minister and ensure that the fishermen reached home safely and at the earliest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
17 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The State Government may consider giving relief to the families of the 28 fishermen as they were not able to raise any finances, Mr. Appavu said and submitted petitions to the CM’s Secretariat, the letter said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

politics

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US