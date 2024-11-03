GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu Speaker Appavu writes to CM Stalin again to rescue 28 fishermen from Bahrain prisons

Appavu, in his letter to T.N. CM Stalin, said that 28 fishermen from Idinthakarai in Radhapuram Taluk had been to fishing to Iran sometime in the first week of September

Published - November 03, 2024 02:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu. File

Reiterating the urgent need to rescue the 28 fishermen, languishing in Bahrain Prisons, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has again written to the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to impress upon the Union government on Sunday.

In a letter, which was released to the media, Mr. Appavu said that 28 fishermen from Idinthakarai in Radhapuram Taluk had been to fishing to Iran sometime in the first week of September.

Fishermen arrests: India reiterates request for early Indo-Sri Lanka fishermen talks

While they were fishing in the seas, the Bahrain Coast Guard personnel had reportedly arrested them on September 11 and they were sent to the prisons.

Though the issue was brought to the Centre’s notice earlier, nothing tangible had moved till now. Hence, he urged the CM to again take it up with the External Affairs Minister and ensure that the fishermen reached home safely and at the earliest.

17 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The State Government may consider giving relief to the families of the 28 fishermen as they were not able to raise any finances, Mr. Appavu said and submitted petitions to the CM’s Secretariat, the letter said.

