Tamil Nadu Speaker Appavu writes to CM Stalin again to rescue 28 fishermen from Bahrain prisons

Reiterating the urgent need to rescue the 28 fishermen, languishing in Bahrain Prisons, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has again written to the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to impress upon the Union government on Sunday.

In a letter, which was released to the media, Mr. Appavu said that 28 fishermen from Idinthakarai in Radhapuram Taluk had been to fishing to Iran sometime in the first week of September.

While they were fishing in the seas, the Bahrain Coast Guard personnel had reportedly arrested them on September 11 and they were sent to the prisons.

Though the issue was brought to the Centre’s notice earlier, nothing tangible had moved till now. Hence, he urged the CM to again take it up with the External Affairs Minister and ensure that the fishermen reached home safely and at the earliest.

The State Government may consider giving relief to the families of the 28 fishermen as they were not able to raise any finances, Mr. Appavu said and submitted petitions to the CM’s Secretariat, the letter said.