Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to offer free applied journalism course

November 26, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and the Loyola College (Autonomous), Chennai, will offer a six-month certificate programme in Applied Journalism (CAJ) free of cost.

The six-month certificate programme will be open to young aspirants who have a Bachelor’s degree and are aged between 20 and 25 will be eligible for the course where they will be learning the craft of journalism from the pioneers of media. The students will be trained to write and report on specialised areas with analytical perspective.

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation will aim to create employable talents for the emerging needs of the traditional and digital media ecosystems. The students will be given orientation and specialised training on electives such as development journalism, economics and finance, science and environment, politics and culture, sports and entertainment.

The students will learn the skills of writing and reporting in print, photography, design, videography, radio, television, digital media, mobile and drone journalism.

 The last date for application is December 5, 2022. To know more about the programme, interested candidates can visit https://www.loyolacollege.edu/CAJ/home. To apply for the programme, click the link: shorturl.at/nsU25

Related Topics

Chennai / media

