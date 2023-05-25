Tamil Nadu signs six MoUs with Singapore

May 25, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed between Tamil Nadu government agencies and various organisations in Singapore in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Minister in charge of Trade Relations S. Iswaran.

One of the MoUs dealt with a proposal to open an electronics spare parts unit on an investment of ₹312 crore.

The MoU between Guidance Tamil Nadu, the investment promotion agency of the State government, and Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries was on research and development, collaboration between universities and between government and private players, and assistance in exports from companies in Tamil Nadu, an official release said.

The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (SIPCOT) signed an MoU with Singapore-India Partnership Office (SIPO) for cooperation between them.

Another MoU was signed between SIPO and FaMe TN (Facilitating MSMEs of Tamil Nadu) and Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM) for technical education and start-ups.

Spare parts pact

Guidance Tamil Nadu signed an MoU with Hi-P International Pvt. Ltd. for manufacture of electronic spare parts on an investment of ₹312 crore.

The unit is expected to provide employment to over 700 people. Guidance Tamil Nadu also signed an MoU with Singapore University of Technology and Design for technology transfer. Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation signed an MoU with ITE Education Services for skill development and technology transfer, it said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin, who is on an official visit to Singapore, met Mr. Iswaran. He also met the Chief Executive Officers of Temasek, Sembcorp and CapitaLand.

While Mr. Stalin invited the Singaporean Minister to the Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024, being organised by the Tamil Nadu government in Chennai in January next, Mr. Iswaran urged the Chief Minister to send a delegation from Tamil Nadu to the Fintech conference scheduled in Singapore for October next.

“Besides the usual investments, Mr. Iswaran discussed collaboration in the green and digital economy sectors and the possibilities of manufacturing semiconductors and electronic spare parts,” a release issued by the Tamil Nadu government said.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said it was a pleasure to meet Mr. Iswaran and recalled his earlier interactions with him. “I have also extended him my warm invitation to the Global Investors Meet 2024 in Chennai, which he has graciously accepted. I look forward to hosting him.”

Mr. Stalin invited Temasek Executive Director and CEO Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara to expand operations in new technologies and sectors in the State. The release quoted Mr. Sandrasegara as saying that he was interested in investments in fisheries and food processing in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister discussed with Sembcorp president and CEO Kim Yin Wong the possibilities of investment in the renewable energy sector and invited him to explore a public-private partnership with the Tamil Nadu government.

Meeting CapitaLand CEO Sanjeev Dasgupta, Mr. Stalin expressed Tamil Nadu’s interest in research and development projects like the Singapore Science Park, a research and development and technologies hub in Queenstown, Singapore. It was designed by CapitaLand. He invited the company to invest in, and transfer technologies to, Tamil Nadu.

The CEOs of these companies assured the Chief Minister that they were interested in making investments in Tamil Nadu and they would take the initiative soon, the release said.

“We explored the possibilities of expanding the existing investments in renewable energy, industrial parks and logistics to new areas like food processing and fishing. Looking forward to build and continue further upon the historical and mutually beneficial partnership between Tamil Nadu and Singapore,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Indian High Commissioner to Singapore P. Kumaran and senior officials were present. After completing his Singapore visit, Mr. Stalin’s delegation would leave for Japan.

A memorial for Lee Kuan Yew

The Tamil Nadu government will construct a memorial for former Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said, addressing the Tamil diaspora in Singapore on Wednesday evening.

He made the announcement at a function organised by associations of Singapore Tamils, in the presence of Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam. Mr. Stalin said the memorial would include a statue and a library.

The ‘Father of Singapore’ was impressed by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, Mr. Stalin said, recalling his father and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s tributes when Lee Kuan Yew passed away.

Dressed in traditional Tamil attire, Mr. Stalin, along with Mr. Shanmugam and other dignitaries, witnessed cultural events organised on the occasion.