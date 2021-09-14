Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu signs MoU with DP World

The State government on Saturday signed an MoU with DP World for proposed investment of ₹2,000 crore. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and officials of DP World. The company plans the establishment of a container terminal, a minor port, a cold storage facility, a free trade zone, and data centres, among others, across Thoothukudi, Tiruvallur, Sriperumbudur, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore.

DP World has already invested ₹2,000 crore in the State, and created 4,000 jobs, according to a release. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, Industries secretary N Muruganandam, Pooja Kulkarni, CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu and senior officials from the State government were present on the occasion.


Comments
