Tamil Nadu signs 6 MoUs worth ₹818.9 cr. with Japanese companies

May 29, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed between Guidance Tamil Nadu and Japanese companies towards investments to the tune of ₹818.9 crore in the State. The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Tokyo on Monday.

An MoU was signed between Guidance Tamil Nadu (the State’s nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation) and KyoKuto Satrac, with an investment of ₹113.90 crore, for the establishment of a 13-acre plant at Mambakkam in Kancheepuram district to manufacture trailers and trucks, an official release said.

The MoU with Mitsuba, with an investment of ₹155 crore, was to expand its plant at SIPCOT Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district, which is involved in the manufacture of spare parts for two and four-wheelers. The one signed with Shimizu Corporation was to promote construction, civil engineering and allied industries in Tamil Nadu.

Kohyei signed a MoU over building a plant with an investment of ₹200 crore that will manufacture polycarbonate sheets – components used in roof structures and extrusion lines for electronic components – for use in construction industry.

Sato-Shoji Metal Works will invest ₹200 crore to set up a plant to manufacture high-quality steel components used in space, defence and construction industries. Tofle will invest ₹150 crore to set up a plant to manufacture stainless steel specialised flexible hoses that are used in steel plants, solar and semiconductor industries.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin called upon Japanese industrialists to expand their investments in Tamil Nadu and invest in infrastructure development projects in the State, which could complement their projects in the manufacturing sector. Speaking at an Investment Conclave organised jointly with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Tokyo, he pointed out that most of the investments from Japan were primarily in the manufacturing sector.

The Tamil Nadu government was setting up various industrial parks, Mr. Stalin said, and invited investments on that front as well. When setting up factories in Tamil Nadu, he also appealed to the investors to set up the respective head offices in Tamil Nadu as well.

Highlighting ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ – a skill development programme for school and college students and the Tamil Nadu government’s intention to promote all industrial activities in the State, Mr. Stalin called upon investors to capitalise on these two factors.