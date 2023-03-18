Tamil Nadu showcases its strength to Taiwan footwear manufacturers in a bid to attract investment

March 18, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

A business delegation from Taiwan has been visiting footwear manufacturing firms in Tamil Nadu to understand the work being done in the State. The Taiwan Footwear Manufacturers Association (TFMA) has also signed an MoU with Guidance, which is the nodal agency instrumental in bringing investments into the State for promoting collaboration and growth, taking a step towards fostering new partnerships.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Asha Ajith, Executive Director of Guidance, Yu Jui Pin, Chairman of TFMA, S. Krishnan Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, and Richard C.L. Chen, Director General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center.

According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai, the Taiwanese shoe industry produces about 50% of the shoes and 90% of the high-value sneakers worldwide. The total value for world’s shoes market exceed over $2.5 trillion. Currently, their factories are mainly located in China and Southeast Asian countries, forming complete footwear manufacturer clusters. Due to rising labour costs there, the Taiwanese shoe companies are exploring the possibility of shifting their manufacturing base in India. If this takes off, Taiwanese footwear and components companies can build a footwear cluster in India, thereby reducing its dependence on importing.

Tamil Nadu had a huge presence in the footwear space. The State intends to attract more investments in this sector. In August 2022, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled the Footwear and Leather Products Policy, 2022, through which it aims at attracting investments to the tune of ₹20,000 crore. The State government, in its policy, mentioned that it would be creating new non-leather footwear clusters, in the form of footwear parks of 30-50 acres, with plug-and-play facilities through its agencies such as SIPCOT/SIDCO and public-private partnerships.

More Taiwanese companies are shifting their manufacturing base to India. Statistics reveal that 116 Taiwanese companies have invested in India. Of these, 60% had invested in five southern States. Some of the well-known Taiwanese companies include Foxconn, Foxlink, Winstron, Delta and footwear manufacturers Apache, Feng Tay, Lotus and Pegatron.