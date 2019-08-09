Tamil Nadu set to receive 595 electric buses

The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises has a total of 595 electric buses for Tamil Nadu under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) India scheme.

Though the allotment of electric buses for Chennai city was yet to be announced, the officials of the State Transport Department point out around 300 e-buses would be plying in the city very soon.

A senior official said the State has been allotted the fourth highest under the FAME project with Maharashtra getting the highest of 725 e-buses, Uttar Pradesh a total of 600 and Gujarat 550 amounting to a total of 5,595 among 22 States.

The Transport Department said 100 e-buses each have been allotted to Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai and 50 e-buses each to Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Vellore and Thanjavur.

An official said the selected city/State transport undertakings were required to initiate the procurement of electric buses in a time-bound manner on operational cost basis and these buses should satisfy the technical specifications notified under FAME India Scheme Phase II for fund eligibility.

The buses are expected to run for about 4 billion km over their lifetime.