Tamil Nadu sees surge in extreme weather events in 2024: report

Tamil Nadu has experienced a significant rise in extreme weather events in 2024, with 67 extreme weather days recorded so far, nearly double the 27 days reported in 2023. This sharp increase is highlighted in the Climate India 2024 report, published by the Centre for Science and Environment and Down to Earth.

In Tamil Nadu, the impact has been severe, with rising temperatures, heavy rainfall, and cyclonic storms causing damage to agriculture, infrastructure, and local communities.

The State recorded 67 extreme weather event days in 2024, according to the report. It also reported 25 human fatalities, 14 livestock deaths, and the damage of 149 houses due to these extreme weather events.

While Tamil Nadu is one of the worst-hit States, neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka have experienced even more frequent and intense weather disruptions.

According to the report, India has experienced extreme weather on 255 out of 274 days in the first nine months of 2024, surpassing the number of extreme days recorded in the previous two years. This makes 2024 the most extreme year in terms of weather events over the last three years, with a worrying trend of daily extreme events continuing since 2022.

The report is based on data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which tracks extreme weather events over 24-hour periods. For tracking damage from extreme weather, the IMD relies on media reports and includes details on human fatalities and livestock losses in its monthly summary.

Crop loss

One of the biggest impacts of these extreme weather events has been on agriculture. In 2024 alone, Tamil Nadu reported 1,039 hectares of crop damage due to irregular rainfall, intense heatwaves, and storm surges. The loss of crops like paddy, sugarcane, and groundnut has further strained the livelihoods of farmers and aggravated food security concerns in the region.

