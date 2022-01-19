Tamil Nadu sees marginal rise in fresh COVID-19 cases

Chennai

19 January 2022

Chennai and its three neighbouring districts reported fewer cases when compared to the previous day

After witnessing a small dip in fresh COVID-19 cases for two days, Tamil Nadu recorded a marginal rise in infections on Tuesday. As many as 23,888 people tested positive for the infection and 29 died.

Chennai and its three neighbouring districts reported fewer cases when compared to the previous day. As against 8,591 cases on Monday, the city logged 8,305 infections. Chengalpattu recorded 2,143 cases when compared to 2,236 cases on the previous day, while 687 people tested positive in Kancheepuram as against 766 on the previous day. Fresh cases fell from 1,018 to 854 in Tiruvallur district.

Infections marginally rose in Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Thanjavur. While Coimbatore logged 2,228 cases when compared to 2,042 on the previous day, there were 777 cases in Erode, 532 in Salem and 453 in Thanjavur. However, Tirunelveli’s daily tally saw a spike from 331 to 707.

Among other districts, Kanniyakumari had 830 cases, while Madurai and Tiruppur logged 643 and 517 cases, respectively. The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 29,87,254. With 1,41,562 tests conducted on Tuesday, the positivity rate stood at 16.87%.

The number of fatalities rose to 29 in the State. This took the toll to 37,038. There were no COVID-19 deaths in 26 districts. Chennai accounted for eight fatalities, while there were five deaths in Coimbatore and three each in Chengalpattu and Tiruchi. All of the deceased had co-morbidities.

Presently, 1,61,171 patients are under treatment/home isolation for COVID-19. Chennai had the most number of active cases, at 61,691, followed by Chengalpattu (16,985) and Coimbatore (11,594).

As many as 15,036 patients were discharged, taking the total recoveries so far to 27,89,045.

A total of 4,105 oxygen beds, 3,660 non-oxygen beds and 833 Intensive Care Unit beds were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State. In total, the State has 40,906 oxygen beds, 24,965 non-oxygen beds and 9,827 ICU beds for COVID-19 in health centres and hospitals.

Chennai’s bed occupancy stands at 1,348 oxygen beds, 1,293 non-oxygen beds and 308 ICU beds.