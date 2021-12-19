Tamil Nadu seeks mandatory COVID-19 testing for all international travellers

CHENNAI

19 December 2021

Public health director writes to Union Health Secretary to issue guidelines

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has requested the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to issue guidelines to bring in mandatory post-arrival testing for COVID-19 for all international passengers and a compulsory seven-day home/institutional quarantine for those testing negative, followed by a re-test on the eighth day of arrival.

In a letter to the Union Health Secretary, T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, sought guidelines for additional surveillance of all international passengers arriving in the State similar to those arriving from countries at risk.

He sought the Ministry to issue the following guidelines: all international passengers arriving in Tamil Nadu should undergo mandatory post-arriving testing. If found positive, they would be treated as per existing protocol. They should be allowed to leave the airport or take a transit flight only if their test result is negative. All passengers who tested negative should be advised to undergo home/institutional quarantine compulsorily for seven days and re-tested again on the eighth day of arrival. If they tested positive, they would be treated as per existing protocol. If negative, they may be advised to self-monitor their health for a further period of seven days.

Stating the reasons to seek these guidelines, the director said that additional surveillance for international travellers was followed in Tamil Nadu from December 1 in all four international airports and three seaports. As of December 17, 12,767 passengers from countries at risk and 2,101 passengers from “not-at-risk countries” were tested. Of those from countries at risk, 22 turned out to be positive for COVID-19 on the day of arrival and 13 turned out to be positive on the eighth day. Among travellers from “not at-risk countries”, seven persons turned out to be positive for COVID-19 on arrival and 12 tested positive on the eighth day re-testing. Sixteen contacts also tested positive, the DPH said.

All 70 samples were sent for whole genomic sequencing. One person who returned from Nigeria, a not-at-risk country, was positive for the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Seven more persons from not-at-risk countries — Turkey, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, Dubai — and four persons from the United Kingdom, a country at risk, had S-gene dropout when their samples were tested through TaqPath assay RT-PCR that was a characteristic feature of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 pending genomic sequencing.

In addition, 16 contacts of four persons with COVID-19 who had travelled from not-at-risk countries also turned out to be positive with S-gene drop when the samples were tested. Out of the 28 persons whose samples were identified with S-gene drop, only four were from countries at risk. The remaining 24 were from not-at-risk countries.

Highly contagious

In fact, all positive contacts of persons with S-gene drop in their samples and the confirmed case of Omicron variant turned positive within 48 hours, thereby indicating the possibility of short incubation period. The exposure period of the positive contacts was as low as two hours, thereby indicating that it was highly contagious and rapidly transmissible.

As per current guidelines, only 11 countries along with European countries, including the U.K., were declared as countries “at risk” and additional surveillance protocol was followed for passengers from these countries. No additional surveillance protocol was being followed for passengers from not-at-risk countries. Only 2% travellers from not-at-risk countries were being randomly tested with RT-PCR and permitted to leave the airport even before the results were declared.

This increased the chances of missing passengers, infected with Omicron variant, from not-at-risk countries from being detected, leading to rapid transmission of the variant in the community, he added.