Tamil Nadu seeks Centre’s nod for four more medical colleges

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said the State government has sought permission from the Centre to establish four more medical colleges in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Kancheepuram.

Shortly after handing over appointment orders to newly-recruited staff nurses, village health nurses and medical officers and launching the Tamil Nadu Tele-Ophthalmology Network, he said this year, the State government has obtained the nod from the Centre to establish nine government medical colleges. This would add another 900 medical seats in the coming years.

The CM said that officials have been instructed to expedite work for the nine medical colleges including for infrastructure, purchase of medical equipment and appointment of staff. Tenders will be floated to take up infrastructure development work as soon as the Centre has approved of the colleges. Through the nine colleges, the government would create around 8,000 posts, thereby creating employment opportunities, he said.

As per the policy of the government to start medical colleges in districts that do not have one, in a phased manner, colleges were started in six places in Sivagangai, Tiruvannamalai, Omandurar Estate in Chennai, Coimbatore Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital, Pudukottai and Karur with 700 medical seats.

Besides, the number of medical seats were increased by 650 in 10 existing medical colleges. “In the last eight years, we have created an additional 1,350 medical seats,” he said.

On the Medical Services Recruitment Board, the CM said that till now, a total of 27,436 persons including 12,823 doctors and 10,085 nurses have been recruited.

On Monday, a total of 2,721 staff nurses, 1,782 village health nurses, 96 medical officers, 524 laboratory technicians, 77 physiotherapists and 24 junior assistants were appointed.