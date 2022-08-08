Tamil Nadu seeks 100% allocation of power from KKNPP Units III and IV

Comments sought from other southern States

Despite requests for entire allocation, only 55% of power from Units I and II of KKNPP had been allocated to Tamil Nadu, Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni said.

The Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) has sought comments from other constituent States and the Union Territory in the region with regard to Tamil Nadu’s request for 100% allocation of power from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) Units III and IV (1,000 MW each).

The commissioning of Unit III is expected to take place by May 2025, and that of Unit IV by December 2025, according to the additional agenda items included for the 193rd meeting of SRPC’s Operation Coordination Sub Committee, to be held on August 10.

SRPC cited a letter from the Union Ministry of Power (MoP), dated August 3, sent to the Central Electricity Authority in this regard.

Tangedco requested MoP for 100% allocation from Units III and IV for catering to the increasing power demand in the State. “It is therefore requested to provide the comments to the Ministry urgently,” the letter said.

On July 13, 2022, Tangedco’s Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni wrote to the Union Secretary for Power on the issue. “Power demand scenario is on the increase at a higher rate in Tamil Nadu among the southern States, post COVID-19 pandemic impact. The present peak demand in Tamil Nadu is around 17,000 MW, and it is expected to cross 21,000 MW during 2025-26,” he noted in the letter.

Mr. Lakhoni also pointed out that Tamil Nadu, being home to KKNPP, had been providing all necessary facilities for the functioning of the existing stations, and commissioning activities of the units under construction.

He also pointed out that despite requests for entire allocation, only 55% of power from Units I and II of KKNPP had been allocated to Tamil Nadu, which was about 1,150 MW out of the 2,000 MW capacity.

Mr. Lakhoni also noted that the Union government had, in response to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha on December 4, 2019, confirmed that the Tamil Nadu government had requested the allocation of the entire power generated from Units III and IV at an appropriate time.