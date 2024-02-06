GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu SC/ST Startup Fund helps Kani tribal women

February 06, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of Kani Tribal Women, running Nanjil Kani Women Creators Pvt. Ltd. in Kanniyakumari district, got funds under the Tamil Nadu SC/ST Startup Fund with the help of Startup TN

The funds will be used to increase the procurement of honey and pepper from their community, an official release from the Tamil Nadu government said. They also plan to set up a packaging unit. While currently selling to a small customer base through a physical store, they are all set to sell through an online portal for wider reach, it said.

Their unique value-added honey comes with flavours and the goodness of ginger, pepper, and moringa. With the increased procurement and sales, the livelihood and living standards of the entire community is set to improve, it said.

