Tamil Nadu science council extends deadline for research grants

August 07, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The last date for submitting applications is August 23

The Hindu Bureau

 The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has extended the date to apply for research grants under ‘Programme for bridging the gap in research funding for research scholars in colleges (RFRS 2022-2023)’. 

Under the programme, students at the college level will be facilitated to conduct research on their new ideas. The last date for submitting applications has been extended till August 23, according to the Member Secretary. 

Applicants must send three copies of their applications to the Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, DoTE campus, Chennai 600 025.

