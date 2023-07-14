HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu Science council calls for research proposals

July 14, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has invited proposals for projects in the disciplines of agriculture, biology, chemistry, environment, engineering and technology, social sciences, mathematics, medicine, physical sciences and veterinary sciences.

The council’s member secretary said selected proposals would receive financial support of ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh for two years “for faculties and scientists working in the above fields in any recognised university, college or research institution in the State.”

Details are available in the portal https://www.tanscst.tn.gov.in/

Applicants may send four copies of the proposal to The Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, DoTE campus, Guindy, Chennai 60025 before August 17. 

