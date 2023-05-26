ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on June 7 for classes 1 to 12

May 26, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

School Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi made the announcement on Friday; he said the decision had been taken to postpone the reopening date from June 1 &5 to June 7 due to the heatwave conditions prevailing across the State

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. File | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S.

Considering the severe heatwave conditions prevailing across the State, schools following the Tamil Nadu State Board curriculum will reopen after the summer vacation for classes I to XII on June 7, 2023 (Wednesday), said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday.

Earlier, the School Education Department had decided to reopen schools for classes VI to XII on June 1, 2023, and for classes I to V on June 5, 2023.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the School Education Department had conducted a consultative meeting with Chief Educational Officers from all the districts on Thursday, and accordingly, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had directed schools to reopen on June 7, 2023, considering the heatwave conditions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also said schools will function on a few Saturdays to compensate for the extension of the summer holidays.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US