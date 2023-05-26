HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on June 7 for classes 1 to 12

School Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi made the announcement on Friday; he said the decision had been taken to postpone the reopening date from June 1 &5 to June 7 due to the heatwave conditions prevailing across the State

May 26, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. File

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. File | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S.

Considering the severe heatwave conditions prevailing across the State, schools following the Tamil Nadu State Board curriculum will reopen after the summer vacation for classes I to XII on June 7, 2023 (Wednesday), said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday.

Earlier, the School Education Department had decided to reopen schools for classes VI to XII on June 1, 2023, and for classes I to V on June 5, 2023.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the School Education Department had conducted a consultative meeting with Chief Educational Officers from all the districts on Thursday, and accordingly, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had directed schools to reopen on June 7, 2023, considering the heatwave conditions.

The Minister also said schools will function on a few Saturdays to compensate for the extension of the summer holidays.

