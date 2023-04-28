Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on June 1 for classes 6 to 12; June 5 for classes 1 to 5

April 28, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The schools following the Tamil Nadu State Board curriculum will reopen after summer vacation for Classes VI to XII on June 1, 2023 (Thursday) and for Classes I to V on June 5, 2023 (Monday), according to the annual calendar released by the School Education Department, in Chennai, on April 28.

Interacting with the media after the release of the calendar, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the Department would reconsider these dates if heat wave conditions prevailed around the dates planned now.

2024 Board examination dates

According to the calendar, the annual public examinations for Class XII and Class XI will commence on March 18 and March 19, 2024, respectively. The public examinations for Class X will commence on April 8, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on opinions received from officials and teachers, the Minister said the Department was focussing on reducing the burden of teachers towards other initiatives so that they can focus entirely on the academic activities.

He said that the government was making efforts to supply textbooks and other items provided to the school children without delays, which were common during the previous government. Reacting to the issues pointed out in the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s report on School Education during the previous government, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the present government was taking those observations as a lesson on how not to run the Department.

He especially referred to the point raised in the report regarding the upgrading of more than 500 schools without adherence to the rules. Mr. Poyyamozhi said the present government was keen on upgrading schools as per genuine needs and in adherence to the rules, instead of upgrading many based on political demands. He said the present government was striving to make the Department a model for the country.

The Minister presided over a meeting of senior district-level officials of the Department on Friday.