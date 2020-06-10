Tamil Nadu School Education Minister inaugurates online classes for chartered accountancy

ERODE

10 June 2020 14:22 IST

The Minister said the online classes for the foundation course will be conducted from June 10 to September 20, and asked students to utilise this opportunity.

Inaugurating free online classes for chartered accountancy in Gobichettipalayam on Wednesday, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said the country requires 10 lakh chartered accountants (CAs) in the coming years and students in the State should utilise this opportunity.

The Minister said that currently there are 3 lakh CAs in the country and economic development has paved way for the need for 10 lakh CAs. “Considering the students’ future, the School Education Department had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in June 2018 to provide free training to government and government-aided school students, which is a first of its kind [initiative] in the country,” he added.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that online classes for the foundation course will be conducted from June 10 to September 20 and asked students to utilise this opportunity. “The course will prepare students to appear for exams in November,” he added.

CA. K. Jalapathi, Chairman, Career Counselling Committee, Southern India Regional Council of ICAI said that this is the first time in the history of the institute that it had entered into an MoU with the government for training students. “We had created awareness about CA courses and job opportunities to 1 lakh government school students in the past two years,” he said and added that 500 CAs were involved in the task. Also, 360 teachers were provided three-day training about the course in Chennai, he added.

Mr. Jalapathi said that any government school student who had written their Plus Two (Class 12) exams can participate in the three-month online course by sending their details along with a certificate from their school headmaster to sircclasses@icai.in