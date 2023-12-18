Tamil Nadu says rescue efforts are in full swing; seeks help from armed forces

December 18, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said it had sought help from the armed forces in the relief and rescue efforts that were under way in full swing in the four Southern districts that had been battered by extremely heavy rainfall.

Addressing the media, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said that a total of 17 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were working in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, which were the worst-affected districts. More teams would be deployed soon, he said.

Mr. Meena said that though the Regional Meteorological Centre had predicted extremely heavy rainfall – over 21 cm – in some areas, over 40 cm of rainfall was recorded in many places across southern Tamil Nadu, which was unprecedented. For instance, Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi recorded 94.6 cm of rainfall in 24 hours – the amount it normally receives in a year.

He said that once the rain stops, the government expects the water to drain faster in Tirunelveli due to its natural gradient. It may, however, take more time in Thoothukudi, which does not have that advantage.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was in Coimbatore on Monday, conducted a review meeting online with the Collectors of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts to take stock of the situation. After reaching Delhi in the evening, he held another review meeting with the Collectors and senior officials.

Apart from the senior bureaucrats and Ministers already deputed to these districts, he said four more Ministers will be sent there to expedite the relief and rescue operations. Ministers E.V. Velu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, R.S. Rajakannappan and P. Moorthy will join the efforts.

Helpline numbers

The government said people in the affected districts could contact the helpline numbers 8148539914 and 9445869848 through WhatsApp. They could also contact the toll-free numbers 1070, 1077, 0462 - 2501012 (Tirunelveli) and 0461 - 2340101 (Thoothukudi). Those with access to Twitter could reach out to the handles @tn_rescuerelief and @tnsdma.

Those who wish to donate relief materials, including bread, water, biscuits, milk powder, dry fruits, groceries, mats, blankets, towels, candles, matchboxes, clothes and sanitary napkins, could contact 7397766651 on WhatsApp

Electricity bill

The government has extended the last date for payment of the electricity bill to January 2, 2024 in these districts. All types of consumers, including residential and commercial establishments, could make the payment as per the revised deadline without any penalty, a press release said.

