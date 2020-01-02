Tamil Nadu rural local body polls: Setback for AIADMK; DMK races ahead in panchayat unions

The ruling AIADMK suffered a setback in the rural local body polls held in 27 districts with the DMK racing ahead in panchayat unions and the ruling party locked in a neck and neck race in district panchayats as per results/trends available at around 9.30 p.m. on Thursday. Crowdsourced trends were available only for 350-odd of the 515 district panchayat member posts and 2,900-odd of the 5,090 panchayat union ward posts, while the State Election Commission declared the results for much fewer posts. The complete tally of results is expected to be available only by Friday evening.

The DMK had won in 430 of 989 seats, the results of which were declared for the post of panchayat union ward members as of 9.30 pm. The AIADMK was lagging by nearly a 100 seats, as its candidates had won only in 343 seats.

The AIADMK’s defeat at the hands of its arch rival DMK, that too in the rural areas, considered the ruling party’s main vote bank from the time the party was founded nearly five decades ago came as a shock to the establishment with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami taking stock of it with senior leaders in the evening.

The victory, even if not so huge, is likely to be a huge boost for the DMK ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, as the party has remained out of power for the last two terms.

DMK’s main ally Congress had won 25 seats, DMDK 17, BJP 16 and the CPI 15 seats as per data available at 9.30 p.m. There are a total of 5,090 seats for the post of panchayat union ward members across the 27 districts where polls were held.

The DMK also won the post of district panchayat ward member in three places — Cuddalore, Tiruvarur and Nilgiris, for which results were announced. There are a total of 515 seats in this category.

The DMK scored big in Tiruchirapalli with 75 seats, Thanjavur (55), Tiruvarur (31) and Krishnagiri (26). The largest tally for the AIADMK was from Thanjavur with 35 seats and Tiruvarur with 25.

Except a few districts, the two parties were neck and neck with the counting likely to go on till late night. With DMK president M.K. Stalin alleging that the results were deliberately being delayed, State Election Commissioner, R. Palaniswamy explained that the counting process was lengthy, as there was a need to have a transparent counting process. “It is not a wanton delay,” Mr. Palaniswamy said.

In Panchayat Unions, Tiruchirapalli turned out to be one of the biggest game changer for the DMK, with the party leading over its rival the AIADMK by nearly 50 seats at the time of going to print. Ironically for the ruling party, in districts where it was leading over the DMK, its largest seat difference was a margin of 16 in Thoothukudi where it won 23 seats to DMK’s 7.

Likewise, the DMK won 26 seats in Krishnagiri, 25 in Dindigul, 23 in Tiruvannamalai, 20 in Theni and Nilgiris and 22 in Ramanathapuram in the Panchayat Unions. The AIADMK won 21 seats in Cuddalore, 22 in Karur, 24 in Tiruchirapalli, 21 in Dindigul, 25 in Tiruvarur, and 23 in Thoothukudi, Theni and Madurai.

A total of 18,570 candidates were elected unopposed for various posts. 18,137 candidates were elected without a contest for the post of village panchayat ward members, 410 for the post of village panchayat president, and 23 for the post of panchayat union ward members.

Trends indicated that the two parties were neck and neck in leads as well for the posts of district panchayat presidents and panchayat union ward members. The leads ranged between 960 and 1,135 for the DMK alliance for the posts of panchayat union ward members while for the AIADMK combine it ranged from 814 to 935.

For the post of district ward member, the leads for the DMK combine was between 166 and 173, while for the AIADMK alliance it ranged from 164 to 179.