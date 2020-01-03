Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu rural local body polls: Results and trends take AIADMK by surprise

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami being greeted by party workers at the AIADMK office in Chennai.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami being greeted by party workers at the AIADMK office in Chennai.   | Photo Credit: S_R_Raghunathan

more-in

AIADMK had been hoping for an overwhelming mandate

The initial trends and results of the rural local bodies (RLBs) in 27 districts appear to have taken the ruling AIADMK by surprise.

After losing narrowly in the Vellore Parliamentary election and recording success in the byelections to the Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies, the party had hoped to get an overwhelming mandate in the polls to the RLBs.

Besides, the popular perception prior to polling was that the AIADMK was well-prepared to meet the elections, whereas the DMK was a reluctant entrant and had devoted its time and energy largely to filing case after case against the elections.

A senior functionary of the ruling party explained that the organisation was under the impression that the decision not to conduct the polls to all local bodies – rural and urban – would be beneficial to its prospects as the party’s vote base was greater in rural areas than in urban ones.

Also Read
Counting of votes under way at a centre in Perumalpattu in Tiruvallur district on January 2, 2020.

Rural local body polls: Setback for AIADMK; DMK races ahead in panchayat unions

 

“But the indications have proved our calculations wrong,” the office-bearer admitted, referring to the defeat of the daughter of former Minister and Ramanathapuram Member of Parliament A. Anwhar Raajhaa in a panchayat union ward.

Anti-incumbency factor

A young office-bearer of the AIADMK said his party’s showing should be seen against the backdrop of eight years of anti-incumbency and the damage that several natural disasters like Cyclones Ockhi and Gaja had caused to many rural parts of the State in the last few years. In addition, despite the presence of the BJP in its front, the ruling party’s performance was “creditable”.

Also Read
DMK president M.K. Stalin addressing the media at Anna Arivalayam.

Tamil Nadu rural local body poll: DMK views results as a prelude to 2021 win

 

Among the factors that have contributed to the subdued performance of the ruling party is the adverse impact generated by the controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), acknowledged the ruling party’s senior functionary.

Endorsing this position, G. Palanithurai, panchayat raj expert, said the CAA row had led to political mobilisation against the BJP and the AIADMK across the State, and this had permeated even into the rural areas.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 1:41:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-rural-local-body-polls-results-and-trends-take-aiadmk-by-surprise/article30465039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY