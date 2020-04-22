Tamil Nadu rulers infected with ‘corruption virus’, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday charged that the rulers of Tamil Nadu had been infected with “corruption virus” and accused them of indulging in corruption even at the time of a global pandemic.

“We are worried that the rapid test kits are not working properly. But the rulers do not seem to be worried about it. They have purchased the kits for higher price when compared to other States,” he alleged in a statement.

He claimed even though the AIADMK was in power, the people had faith only in the DMK. “Even though we have occupied the seat of opposition, we remain a ruling party in the hearts of the people. The DMK started its work even before the COVID-19 lockdown was announced and continues to work,” he said.

Alleging that the rulers in the State had been infected with corruption virus, Mr. Stalin said the ever-increasing number of those who had tested positive for Coronavirus disease was a clear proof which the government could not suppress.

“Doctors have died and they were not allowed to have dignified burial. Police personnel, sanitary workers and medical staff could not get adequate personal protection equipment. Now journalists have also been affected by the virus and government needs to function swiftly and efficiently,” he said. Mr. Stalin said it was pathetic that the medical staff of the Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Hospital had to resort to a protest as they could not get adequate facilities to combat the disease. “How can the government save people when it is not able to get facilities for medical professional? My heart trembles. How will the government which cannot save a few thousand doctors save lakhs of people? ,” he said.