Tamil Nadu rolls out ₹1,000 monthly assistance scheme for male college students

Around 3.28 lakh college-going boys will receive ₹1,000 every month through the Tamil Nadu government’s Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, for which ₹360 crore has been earmarked for the year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Formally launching the scheme in the presence of 6,500 students of the 173-year-old Coimbatore Arts College, he said the first instalment of the sum was credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on Thursday night. “I wish to make two appeals — To strive to make Tamil Nadu a $1-trillion economy, which would make our State comparable to developed nations in infrastructure. The second, to ensure that every child pursues higher education. Under no circumstances should a student, after completing his/her school education, get distracted and not pursue higher studies. Every college student should get a job that befits his/her educational qualification. This is my dream,” he said.

The Chief Minister said students pursuing higher education after completing Classes VI-XII at government and government-aided schools in Tamil medium would be eligible for the scheme. It would cover students studying “three-year courses in arts and science colleges, four-year courses in engineering colleges, five-year courses in medical colleges, (three- or four-year) medicine-affiliated courses and law degrees (or their equivalent).

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s trials and tribulations, he said she had taken on challenges and is being appreciated by all. He urged the students to clear the hurdles on their path and eye victory. “One day, the victory will be yours,” he said, adding that more than the level of confidence of the students, “I have pinned a lot of confidence in you.”

Mr Stalin said the government was implementing a number of schemes such as ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ and ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ and said his ‘Dravidian Model’ government would provide all support to the students. Adding that the Tamil Pudhalvan was launched after male students felt left out when Pudhumai Penn was launched, Mr. Stalin said he chose to launch the scheme in Coimbatore because the region has a service-minded population and a large number of educational institutions.

Highlighting his government’s special schemes, he said that under the Vidiyal Payanam Thittam women are taking 518 crore costless ticket trips on government buses; 1.15 crore women are receiving ₹1,000 a month under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai; 20.73 lakh school students are benefitting from the Chief Minister’s Free Breakfast Scheme; 3.28 lakh girl students are receiving ₹1,000 a month under Pudhumai Penn; and 28 lakh students have been trained under Naan Mudhalvan.

Ministers K. Ponmudy (Higher Education), E.V. Velu (Public Works Department), S. Muthusamy (Housing and Urban Development), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (School Education) and Geetha Jeevan (Social Justice and Women Empowerment); MPs Ganapathy P. Rajkumar and K. Easwarasamy; Chief Secretary Shiva Das Meena; Secretary to the Government for Social Justice Jayashree Muralidharan; Coimbatore Mayor R. Ranganayaki; Collector Kranti Kumar Pati; and District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila took part part at the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.