Tamil Nadu retains top spot in ‘Logistics Ease Across Different States’ 2023 rankings

December 19, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu has been recognised as the top performer in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2023 rankings. This highlights the State’s commitment to enhancing its logistics ecosystem.

T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, said the achievement was the result of initiatives such as the enhancement of first/last mile connectivity, development of Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), and significant improvements in various logistics infrastructure components. “The State has also excelled in the logistics services and operating & regulatory environment pillars, showing an above-average performance assessment compared to other States in the coastal group,” he added.

“The journey of Tamil Nadu in the LEADS rankings is a testament to its progressive approach towards logistics improvement. The Government of Tamil Nadu has undertaken numerous initiatives contributing to this success,” said Sandeep Nanduri, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO).

Some of the key initiatives taken by the government are: preparation of the logistics policy & integrated logistics plan, creation of a dedicated cell for implementing logistics initiatives, conducting sector-focused stakeholder workshops, implementation of the PM Gati Shakti State master plan, development of MMLPs at Mappedu and Coimbatore and feasibility studies for a high-speed/dedicated freight corridor.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) created and introduced the LEADS index in 2018. The Government of India’s unique initiative, LEADS, aims to evaluate the performance of logistics ecosystems across States and Union Territories . LEADS paves the way for States and Union Territories to understand the main components of logistics performance, which they can utilise for sound policy-making and decision-taking. With its distinctive offerings, LEADS highlights efforts made by individual States and Union Territories to enhance their logistics performance.

This index ranked States and Union Territories based on the relative performance of their export-import logistics ecosystem, informed by the input from vital logistics stakeholders. The evaluation focuses on three critical dimensions: infrastructure, services, and operating and regulatory environment, encompassing both perception-based and objective indicators.