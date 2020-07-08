Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu rescinds ‘Friends of Police’

The State Government on Wednesday rescinded an earlier order issued in 1994, extending the Friends of Police movement to the whole state of Tamil Nadu on the basis of an adverse report from the Director General of Police, J.K. Tripathy. The role of Friends of Police was alleged in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case though the organisation has denied this.

