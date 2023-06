June 22, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST

Tamil Nadu reported six fresh COVID-19 infections on Wednesday. One person each from Chengalpattu, Chennai, Dindigul, Kallakurichi and Vellore, and a passenger who arrived from Thailand tested positive. So far, 36,10,587 persons have been infected in the State. Three persons recovered in the State on Wednesday, according to the daily health bulletin of the Public Health Directorate. No casualties were reported and the total toll stood at 38,080.