Tamil Nadu reports seven COVID-19 cases

December 11, 2022 12:30 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu reported seven COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which took the total number of infections to 35,94,254.

The fresh cases came from five districts, compared to the eight cases reported on Friday in six districts. Chennai and Erode reported two cases each, and Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari and Vellore reported one case each.

As many as 13 persons recovered on Saturday. The total number of recoveries stood at 35,56,134. The total number of deaths stood at 38,049. There were no new deaths on Saturday. Active cases stood at 71 in the State, of which Chennai accounted for 21 cases. Thirteen other districts reported active cases in single digits. The number of active cases included three patients who tested positive while returning from abroad. A total of 4,910 persons underwent RT-PCR tests.

