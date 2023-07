July 03, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported one fresh COVID-19 infection on Sunday. The lone case was from Dindigul, following which the number of persons under treatment rose to eight in the State. One person recovered, and the total number of recoveries stood at 35,72,513, according to the daily bulletin from the Public Health Department. A total of 36,10,601 persons tested positive in the State so far. No casualty was reported.